Recorded 7th July 2020

Nick, Jim and Simon are joined by Son Nguyen Kim of SimpleLogin.io to talk about his service (which allows you to create disposable email aliases for many purposes) and later take a look at some stories from the week.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom and Take Control of Slack too.

Steve at Geeks Corner has restarted his podcast which is a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

SON NGUYEN KIM

Creator of Simple Login

@simple_login on Twitter

SimpleLogin on Reddit

SimpleLogin code on Github

JAMES ORMISTON

In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr

Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop

Has videos on Vimeo

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

PSA: Don’t Install macOS Big Sur on the Same APFS Container as Older Versions – The Mac Observer

Apple’s A12Z Bionic GPU Running macOS 11 Through Rosetta 2 Beats Both Ryzen 5 4500U, Core i7-1065G7 iGPUs in OpenCL Test – Wccftech

App Library for iOS 14 allows hiding of 3rd party apps as well as Apple ones and whole pages…

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft OneDrive updates include 100GB file size boost, dark mode, new admin controls – ZDNet

Most Americans Are At Great Risk of Losing Their Computer Data – Backblaze

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Police bust organized crime networks linked to special Android smartphones – Input Mag @Robrait says: “This is an incredible story that shows the true value of co-operation between international police forces. The French managed to decrypt the system and passed details of several million messages to their colleagues all over the world. In the UK they have, apparently, recovered over £20 million in cash, loads of guns and other weapons, huge quantities of drugs and, most importantly, managed to nail the Mr (and Mrs) Big types who run the crime syndicates who normally manage to keep their noses clean whilst their minions get caught.” @Dougee says: “The EncroChat phones were a really good device. They are based on a customized OnePlus X device and later transitioned to BQ Aquarius device.It worked by changing the Android Recovery partition with a heavily modified OS.The cool thing was when it first boots it looks like it was wiped. They have been a royal pain the butt for us for quite awhile.”

TikTok and others revealed to be Clipboard scraping by iOS 14… Which Apps Spy on the iOS Clipboard? – Mac Observer

New Mac ransomware spreading through piracy – Malwarebytes This is a good write up from ObjectiveSee about Mac Ransomeware. It also features ‘Suspicious Package’ a really good app for looking at the contents of packages on Mac, I have been using it for a while now. {Objective See](https://objective-see.com/blog/blog_0x59.html)



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Pocket Earth App – Offline Maps & Travel Guides for iPhone & iPad

I wish I’d found this iPhone accessory years ago – ZDNet

This one is for Mark! Adobe Fill & Sign－Form Filler

Handoff shared clipboard – shared clipboard usually works for me but you have to be quick as the ability to handoff the clipboard only lasts 30 seconds – for security I guess

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Some are thinking that Apple’s iPhone MacBook-Like Accessory has a chance of coming to market because of what transpired at WWDC20 – Patently Apple iPhone 13 could morph into a MacBook — literally – Tom’s Guide



NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (33:52)

ATH-ANC300TW QuietPoint Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones from Audio-Technica ($229 US Direct) Amazon $229 US I did find them on the UK store but via a third party for over £330 UK – buy direct or via Amazon US!

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: