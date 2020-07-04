Essential Apple Podcast 184: Goodbye OS X – Hello OS 11

Recorded 30th June 2020**
Nick, Jim, Simon and Nick get together once more to talk about more WWDC stuff basically – there was so much news, so much stuff, and so many changes ahead that we are probably going to all be talking about it for months. Still better than having nothing to talk about.
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Big Sur is officially macOS 11
- First Apple Silicon Macs this year, and a two year transition
- Here’s the full list of macOS Big Sur compatible Macs – 9to5 Mac
- iOS 14 Supported Devices: A Wide Range Of Compatibility – iGeeks Blog
- One of the Best Features of iPadOS 14- It Runs On 6 Year Old Devices – iPad Insight
- BootCamp won’t make it to Apple Silicon and at least for now virtualisation apps won’t be able to run x86 Windows (no news yet regards Microsoft’s ARM version)
- Say Goodbye to Boot Camp and Windows Virtualization on Apple’s New ARM-Based Macs – iDrop News
- Steven Sinofsky full of praise for Apple
- Apple’s Relentless Strategy, Execution, and Point of View – Medium
- And a piece from directly before WWDC
- Apple Macintosh and ARM Processors – Medium
- And a more recent one posted after we recorded
- Apple Drags The PC Into The 21st Century – Another long article from Sinofsky but it’s worth the effort as he lays out a lot of info here
- Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak talk with Gruber – The Talk Show
- Craig Federighi talks to Marques Brownlee – 9to5 Mac
- First Dev Kit Benchmarks appear – 9to5 Mac
- 13 years of iPhone: Fans line up to get their hands on the very first iPhones – Cult of Mac
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Apple Reveals Touch ID And Face ID Are Coming To Safari – Forbes
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- @Dougee says “If anyone is looking for services like 33mail, I have been using both Anonaddy and Simplelogin. Both are very good services and don’t seem to get blocked as often on sites like 33mail.”
- GhoSTORIES – a new podcast by Pete Knowlton of Ghostery – Anchor
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (1:17:31)
- Freemove Collapsible Trekking Poles – Amazon $35 US / Not in the UK store.
- [AirTurn Stands, Tablet Holders and more]{https://www.airturn.com/products/categories/tablet-holders-and-stands) – Nemo says “they have a ton of useful and affordable products for every possible situation, and that the MANOS clamp works with all iPads and all iPhones!”
- Probably best to either buy direct or search Amazon as there is a wide selection of clamps, pedals etc.
