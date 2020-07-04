Essential Apple Podcast 184: Goodbye OS X – Hello OS 11

Recorded 30th June 2020**

Nick, Jim, Simon and Nick get together once more to talk about more WWDC stuff basically – there was so much news, so much stuff, and so many changes ahead that we are probably going to all be talking about it for months. Still better than having nothing to talk about.

Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom and Take Control of Slack too.

Steve at Geeks Corner has restarted his podcast which is a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.

Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple Reveals Touch ID And Face ID Are Coming To Safari – Forbes

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

@Dougee says “If anyone is looking for services like 33mail, I have been using both Anonaddy and Simplelogin. Both are very good services and don’t seem to get blocked as often on sites like 33mail.” AnonAddy Simple Login

GhoSTORIES – a new podcast by Pete Knowlton of Ghostery – Anchor

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (1:17:31)

Freemove Collapsible Trekking Poles – Amazon $35 US / Not in the UK store.

[AirTurn Stands, Tablet Holders and more]{https://www.airturn.com/products/categories/tablet-holders-and-stands) – Nemo says “they have a ton of useful and affordable products for every possible situation, and that the MANOS clamp works with all iPads and all iPhones!” Probably best to either buy direct or search Amazon as there is a wide selection of clamps, pedals etc.



