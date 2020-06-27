Three Geeky Ladies – WWDC 2020 – Episode 142

Elisa and Vicki discuss what they’re looking forward to in iOS 14, iPadOS, and macOS Big Sur. Vicki talks about her experience so far with the beta of Big Sur.
