Essential Apple Podcast 176: Wilful nonsense!

Recorded 18th May 2020

This week I am joined once more by Jim and Mark and Nick to ponder over the mysteries of the week in Apple and Tech and for whatever reason it all goes a bit weird… Lockdown brainrot setting in? Regardless of that here it is in all of its “glory”

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom too.

Steve at Geeks Corner will be having more giveaways in the near future. Keep an eye on the site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr

Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Some iPad Pro users complaining that the Magic Keyboard causes excessive battery drain — 9to5 Mac

John Gruber calls for Post to retract Apple-Google article — Apple 3.0

Leaker says he’s seen Apple Glasses. And they’re coming next year — iMore

FBI Serves Apple Warrant to Gain US Senator’s iCloud Data – Mac Rumors

Ubisoft Sues Apple for refusing to remove an Alibaba game from their App Store that is a ‘Rainbow Six|Siege’ Ripoff – Patently Apple

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft: we were wrong about open source — The Verge

AR Copy Paste tool allows users to drop images of objects into a computer — Dezeen

The Robot Dog That is Enforcing Social Distancing — AI Daily

Facebook’s Giphy acquisition might have big implications for iMessage and Twitter — The Verge

Linux not Windows: Why Munich is shifting back from Microsoft to open source – again – ZDNet

IKEA play forts – Dezeen

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Major security flaw found in Thunderbolt Macs and PCs: Should you be worried? – Macworld

Adobe Acrobat Security Vulnerabilities Allow Root Privileges on Mac, Update Now – Mac Rumors

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Mophie unveils new Powerstation XL with USB-C and Lightning, Qi charging, more – 9to5 Mac

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Sony Unveils the World’s First Camera Sensors with Built-in AI – PetaPixel

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE

Basically waiting for the pandemic to pass…

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: