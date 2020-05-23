Essential Apple Podcast 176: Wilful nonsense!

Recorded 18th May 2020
This week I am joined once more by Jim and Mark and Nick to ponder over the mysteries of the week in Apple and Tech and for whatever reason it all goes a bit weird… Lockdown brainrot setting in? Regardless of that here it is in all of its “glory”
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom too.
- Steve at Geeks Corner will be having more giveaways in the near future. Keep an eye on the site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show:
JAMES ORMISTON
- MacJim in the Slack
- In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr
- Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
APPLE
- Some iPad Pro users complaining that the Magic Keyboard causes excessive battery drain — 9to5 Mac
- John Gruber calls for Post to retract Apple-Google article — Apple 3.0
- Leaker says he’s seen Apple Glasses. And they’re coming next year — iMore
- FBI Serves Apple Warrant to Gain US Senator’s iCloud Data – Mac Rumors
- Ubisoft Sues Apple for refusing to remove an Alibaba game from their App Store that is a ‘Rainbow Six|Siege’ Ripoff – Patently Apple
TECHNOLOGY
- Microsoft: we were wrong about open source — The Verge
- AR Copy Paste tool allows users to drop images of objects into a computer — Dezeen
- The Robot Dog That is Enforcing Social Distancing — AI Daily
- Facebook’s Giphy acquisition might have big implications for iMessage and Twitter — The Verge
- Linux not Windows: Why Munich is shifting back from Microsoft to open source – again – ZDNet
- IKEA play forts – Dezeen
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Major security flaw found in Thunderbolt Macs and PCs: Should you be worried? – Macworld
- Adobe Acrobat Security Vulnerabilities Allow Root Privileges on Mac, Update Now – Mac Rumors
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Mophie unveils new Powerstation XL with USB-C and Lightning, Qi charging, more – 9to5 Mac
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Sony Unveils the World’s First Camera Sensors with Built-in AI – PetaPixel
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE
- Basically waiting for the pandemic to pass…
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Spotify / Soundcloud / YouTube / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.