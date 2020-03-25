Essential Apple Podcast 168: Working from home special

Recorded 22nd March 2020
Apple launch and all new MacBook Air, iPad Pros with LiDAR, a keyboard with backlighting and trackpad for the new and previous gen iPad Pros, updated MacMini with more storage, new iPhone cases and watch straps. iOS 13.4 got a demo from Craig Federighi and more. BUT before we get to that I am joined by special guests Glenn Fleishman (author, journalist, 2x Jeopardy champion and more) and Pete Knowlton (from Ghostery) and we get led down a path of talking about WFH, COVID-19, and a whole load of associated matters.
On this week's show:
GLENN FLEISHMAN
- Glenn Fleishman is a veteran technology writer who has contributed to dozens of publications across his career, including Macworld, Fast Company, and Increment. He has also written dozens of editions of books in the Take Control series. He is currently building 100 tiny type museums full of real printing artifacts.
- Glenn’s FREE Take Control of Working from Home Temporarily book
- Glenn’s Tiny Type Museum)
- @GlennF on Twitter
PETE KNOWLTON
- Visit www.ghostery.com
- Go to cliqz.com to check out their excellent privacy focussed browser
- Get Ghostery Midnight here and use coupon code workathome for a 3 month subscription for free
- @Ghostery on the Twitter
APPLE
- New MacBook Air has more to love and is now just $999 – Apple
- Apple unveils new iPad Pro with breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and brings trackpad support to iPadOS – Apple
- Interesting comment from Benedict Evans on Twitter “Apple’s investment in AR is really interesting to watch. An actual LIDAR scanner in the iPad (and presumable the next iPhone) purely for AR and 3D creation. Given limited use cases today, it seems pretty obvious this is about trying to seed creation ahead of a pair of glasses.”
- Craig Federighi shows off new iPad Pro in video from Apple Campus – Apple Magazine
- Here’s how the iPad’s new trackpad actually works – The Verge
- Mac Rumors YouTube overview of the new iPad, Keyboard, and Macs – YouTube
- Apple website banner now says retail stores are closed ‘until further notice’ – 9to5 Mac
- People Who Left Devices at Apple Stores for Repair Can’t Get Them Until Stores Reopen — MacRumors
- Apple is limiting online iPhone purchases — Seeking Alpha
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
