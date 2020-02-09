MyMac Podcast 788: Macternatives

Ever have one of those great podcasts where absolutely nothing goes wrong? Yeah us neither. Audio issues with Gaz made for some funny bits and Guy is even more ranty than usual. Oh, and they also talked about some Mac stuff including who else can make processors for Apple.

Guy’s Pick: Agent Intercept. Simple spy car chase with air and sea components. Not exactly a brain buster, just a fun game. Free in Apple Arcade.

Gaz’s Pick: Crying because I can’t have one, only those naughty Swizz peps can have this

