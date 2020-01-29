Essential Apple Podcast 162: Happy Birthday Macintosh & Other Amazing Tales

Recorded 26th January 2020

This week the Macintosh turned 36, Apple started removing Flash from Safari, Google say some of Apple’s anti-tracking made things worse, and Uncle Tim said AR will “pervade our entire lives”. Meanwhile claims were made that Apple gave up on fully encrypting iCloud due to pressure from the FBI, Sonos got themselves into hot water with a poorly managed statement about support for older tech and Apple pledge to support the fight against the Corona virus and Space Force’s badge seems strangely familiar to many! Also I forgot to mention it but DON”T FORGET to enter the FotoMagico for iPad giveaway!

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

36 Years Ago Today, Steve Jobs Unveiled the First Macintosh – MacRumors

Tim Cook: ‘AR will pervade our entire lives’ – Silicon Republic

Apple finally ends Safari support for Adobe Flash – Cult of Mac

Google finds Apple Safari anti-tracking feature actually enabled tracking – Cnet

Apple’s stance on iCloud encryption keys is nothing new for the company — Axios

iOS 13 Bug Disconnects iPhone from Wi-Fi, Switches to LTE on FaceTime — Wccftech

Apple invents an AIO Desktop Computer made from Glass that incorporates the Keyboard, Dual Trackpads & more — Patently Apple

Apple gets its WiLan patent payout reduced to $85.2 million — Engadget

TECHNOLOGY

Sonos CEO says legacy products will continue getting security patches and bug fixes – iDownload Blog

Vine co-founder launches a new 6-second video app: Byte – Engadget

SECURITY & PRIVACY

iPhone 11 held off FBI hacking efforts for two months – Cult of Mac FBI got data from a locked iPhone 11 using GrayKey: how does this tool work? | So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish – Andrea Fortuna

Mozilla has banned nearly 200 malicious Firefox add-ons over the last two weeks – Zdnet

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Interesting piece by Stephen Sinofsky the ‘future of the OS’ – longish thread but worth it – Twitter

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Space Force or Star Trek? Trump unveils new logo nearly identical to Starfleet Command logo – CBS News

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE

Nemo is taking a break for a couple of weeks while the store restocks

