Essential Apple Podcast 162: Happy Birthday Macintosh & Other Amazing Tales

Recorded 26th January 2020
This week the Macintosh turned 36, Apple started removing Flash from Safari, Google say some of Apple’s anti-tracking made things worse, and Uncle Tim said AR will “pervade our entire lives”. Meanwhile claims were made that Apple gave up on fully encrypting iCloud due to pressure from the FBI, Sonos got themselves into hot water with a poorly managed statement about support for older tech and Apple pledge to support the fight against the Corona virus and Space Force’s badge seems strangely familiar to many! Also I forgot to mention it but DON”T FORGET to enter the FotoMagico for iPad giveaway!
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Oliver has given us 2x One Year Subscriptions to the new FotoMagico for iPad to give away. Usual thing – email essentialapple@sudomail.com and winners will be drawn out of the hat in about 3 weeks
- Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show:
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
APPLE
- 36 Years Ago Today, Steve Jobs Unveiled the First Macintosh – MacRumors
- Tim Cook: ‘AR will pervade our entire lives’ – Silicon Republic
- Apple finally ends Safari support for Adobe Flash – Cult of Mac
- Google finds Apple Safari anti-tracking feature actually enabled tracking – Cnet
- Apple’s stance on iCloud encryption keys is nothing new for the company — Axios
- iOS 13 Bug Disconnects iPhone from Wi-Fi, Switches to LTE on FaceTime — Wccftech
- Apple invents an AIO Desktop Computer made from Glass that incorporates the Keyboard, Dual Trackpads & more — Patently Apple
- Apple gets its WiLan patent payout reduced to $85.2 million — Engadget
TECHNOLOGY
- Sonos CEO says legacy products will continue getting security patches and bug fixes – iDownload Blog
- Vine co-founder launches a new 6-second video app: Byte – Engadget
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- iPhone 11 held off FBI hacking efforts for two months – Cult of Mac
- FBI got data from a locked iPhone 11 using GrayKey: how does this tool work? | So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish – Andrea Fortuna
- Mozilla has banned nearly 200 malicious Firefox add-ons over the last two weeks – Zdnet
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Interesting piece by Stephen Sinofsky the ‘future of the OS’ – longish thread but worth it – Twitter
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Space Force or Star Trek? Trump unveils new logo nearly identical to Starfleet Command logo – CBS News
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE
- Nemo is taking a break for a couple of weeks while the store restocks
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…
- ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Soundcloud / YouTube / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.