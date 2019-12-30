MyMac Podcast 783: Christmas Hangover

Christmas gifts gone wrong but with the best of intentions! Hey it happens. Would Apple make a purely gaming Mac? Is that even a question? Apparently it is at least for this week. Also some discussion about Bootcamp and Gaz wants to track himself.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Rode M2 handheld condenser microphone $109

Gaz’s Pick: No Picks!

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link