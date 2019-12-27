Essential Apple Podcast 159: Merry Christmas Everyone!

Recorded 22nd December 2019

Donny is (mostly) recovered from the ‘flu, MacJim braves another appearance and Suffolk Pete pitches in so we can have a “proper show”. Unsurprisingly news is thin on the ground on the whole with the blogs and such being full of “year in review” and “best of the decade” stuff. However we found a few stories to talk about including a “secret Apple satellite team”, more info on the Blue membrane, a Cobalt free EV battery and Zuck wanting to make a Facebook OS…

On this week's show:

APPLE

Apple Has Secret Team Working on Satellites to Beam Data to Devices — Bloomberg

Apple opens public bug bounty program, publishes official rules — ZDNet

Apple Platform Security Manual – Apple

Phil Schiller Talks About the Development of the Original iPad in New Interview – MacRumors

TECHNOLOGY

Online bulletin board inventor Randy Suess dies at 74 — Engadget

DriveDx – the most advanced drive health diagnostics and monitoring utility – Binary Fruit

Apple, Google and Amazon decide to ‘play nice’ over smart home tech – BBC News

IBM’s cobalt-free EV battery uses materials extracted from seawater – Engadget

Electric oceans: membrane creates energy from seawater — BBC Science Focus Magazine

Facebook wants to take on Google by creating its own Android alternative – Android Central

SECURITY & PRIVACY

-Mac threat detections on the rise in 2019 – Malwarebytes Labs – Malwarebytes Labs–

New “uncrackable” security system may make your VPN obsolete – TechRadar

Protect your online privacy easily with Winston – Geeky Gadgets Indiegogo



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

TOP TIP from @zkarj in the Slack – Did you know the Recovery partition can restore several OS’s: Cmd-R: Reinstall the latest macOS that was installed on your Mac Cmd-Alt-R: Upgrade to the latest macOS that is compatible with your Mac Cmd-Shift-Alt-R: Reinstall the macOS that came with your Mac, or the closest version still available

from @zkarj in the Slack – https://manuals.info.apple.com/MANUALS/1000/MA1902/en_US/apple-platform-security-guide.pdf

