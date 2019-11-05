Let’s Talk Apple 74: October 2019

Joining Bart this month are Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple Podcast, and Lynda Gousha from the Silicon Valley Mac User Group. The show starts with a look at some followups to previous stories followed by some notable numbers, one quick legal star and two small Apple HR stories. The five main stories are Apple’s China problem, Apple’s flood of buggy software released and patches, Apple’s new headphones, the launch of Apple TV+, and Apple’s Q4 2019 earnings call. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some other Apple-related stories that made the news in October.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta74.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Simon Parnell: http://www.essentialapple.com @serenak

Lynda Gousha: http://www.svmug.org @llg4cdg