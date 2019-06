This week Melissa, Elisa and Mike discuss the Apple Keynote and give our thoughts on what was announced, what we like, what we don’t like and what we are looking forward to.

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com