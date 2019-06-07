Essential Apple Podcast 138: Pre WWDC Limbo

Recorded 2nd June 2019

This week I am joined by Suffolk Pete (@Hermboy) in what is an odd sort of Limbo – we are recording this the day before WWDC, but it’s unlikely the show will be posted until after. So although we talk a little about WWDC we try not to make it the main point of discussion so we don’t just make ourselves look silly.

Get Donny Yankellow's 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE

On this week’s show:

SUFFOLK PETE

@Hermboy on Twitter very occasionally.

APPLE

WWDC – Mac Pro? iOS 13, macOS 10.15, iTunes breakup, Marzipan…

The new Mac Pro is Apple’s chance to make a PC – The Verge

Apple Marzipan will bring iPhone apps to your Mac: Everything you should know – CNet

An original Apple I built into a briefcase just sold for nearly $500k – Tech Crunch

Apple releases new iPod touch featuring A10 Fusion chip, 256 GB storage option – 9to5 Mac

Apple Expected to Remove 3D Touch From All 2019 iPhones in Favor of Haptic Touch – Mac Rumors

Apple Wipes iTunes Pages on Facebook and Instagram Ahead of WWDC – Mac Rumors

Apple increases iPhone cellular download limit from 150 MB to 200 MB – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei CEO says China shouldn’t punish Apple – CNN

Facebook’s engagement is sinking with no end in sight – Mashable

Laptops are getting weird and wonderful again – The Verge Computex 2019: Every announcement you need to know – CNet



SECURITY & PRIVACY

Older versions of Windows have critical vulnerability, should be updated ASAP– Digital Trends

1Password on Mac Updated With Easier and Smarter Drag-and-Drop Password Functionality – Mac Rumors

Flipboard database hacks exposed users’ account information – CNet

Slack, WhatsApp, Snapchat And Ghost Protocol All Security Risks, Says Wickr CTO – Forbes

Tech companies and security experts pan U.K.’s encryption backdoor proposal – Digital Trends

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Alfred 4 brings Dark Mode, Rich Text expansion, and more to the powerful macOS productivity app – 9to5 Mac

Elecjet launches AnyWatt USB-C MagSafe adapter for old MacBook/Apple display chargers – 9to5 Mac

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Finally, IISc team confirms breakthrough in superconductivity at room temperature – The Hindu

Nemo’s Hardware Store

No store this week as John is travelling

