MyMac Podcast 752: The Greening of Tech

Gaz is off walking (VERY GREEN) while Guy ropes in Karl Madden from the Mac and Forth Podcast to burn off electricity to make a podcast (not at all green). Besides the usual stuff, they talk about what carbon neutral means and doesn’t mean and how power from all green sources isn’t always what you might think it is.

Links:

https://www.wired.co.uk/article/microsoft-renewable-energy-data-centre

https://www.clcouncil.org/our-plan/

Guy’s Pick: Growly Software’s Backgammon free

Karl Pick: Luma Fusion $19.99 (Will soon rise to $29.99 with upcoming release of Ver2).

Gaz’s Pick: HEY! I’m WALKING HERE!

Karl’s Stuff: Mac and Forth podcast

