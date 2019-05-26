Let’s Talk Photography 68: A Potpourri of Ponderings

This month’s show is a bit of an experiment — it’s a solo show, but unlike previous solo shows. Rather than focus on a single topic, Bart visits three mini-topics instead. First, a discussion about selfies and social media inspired by an article by Wes Siler entitled ‘Selfies Don’t Kill People’, second, a discussion on minimalistic editing inspired by episode 247 of the Shuttertime Podcast, and finally, a discussion on aspect ratios inspired by episode 13 of the PhotoActive podcast.

