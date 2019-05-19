Essential Apple Podcast 135: A Pragmatic Approach to a Lack of News (Part One)

Recorded 12th May 2019

Alright – it is late again, mea culpa! However in my defence this show took quite a lot of creative editing as I split it in to two parts. This week stories were a bit thin on the ground (as so often happens in the lead up to WWDC). However I was joined by John Chidgey of Bubblesort and The Engineered Network (home of Pragmatic, Analytical, and more) and we had a good old chat about a variety of technology topics. Actually we recorded so much material that I have split the show into two episodes…

So here is “Part One” and “Part Two” will follow as the next edition of the show. The power of “post” has allowed me to make it sound like this was how it was intended; but I can promise you that isn’t how it happened at all!

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on RadioPublic, PlayerFM and TuneIn as well as all the other places previously available.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

JOHN CHIDGEY

@johnchidgey on Twitter

@chidgey@engineered.space on the Fediverse

One of the Bubblesort Podcast members

Head of The Engineered Network home of podcasts such as Causality and Pragmatic and more

APPLE

Moving Apple’s assembly out of China to avoid tariffs will take ‘multiple years,’ analyst warns – AppleInsider

Apple shares new ‘Inside Joke’ ad promoting iMessage encryption – Apple Post

Tim Cook Talks Digital Wellbeing, Apple’s Focus Privacy In New Interview – Redmond Pie

Simon and John talk about the “Right to Repair” – Fortune

Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:16:47)

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… A free account still allows you a couple of avatars and one phone number though.

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: