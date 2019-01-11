Essential Apple Podcast 118: “But I’m keeping my Fahrenheit!”

Recorded 6th January 2019

This week it was ALL about the DISASTER of Apple announcing a likely Year on Year revenue decline… CES is coming and no doubt it will be full of “smart” things! But far more importantly we are joined by Paul Kafasis of Rogue Amoeba to talk about the new Loopback 2, and lots of other audio related things… and as ever some off script stuff too.

On this week’s show:

PAUL KAFASIS

MARK CHAPPELL

@oceanspeed on Twitter and occasionally puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

APPLE

OMG! What about Peak iPhone???

Ahead of CES, Apple puts up billboard touting iPhone security – BGR

TECHNOLOGY

What do we expect to see from CES?

Internet founding father Larry Roberts dies at 81 – IT Pro

You can finally buy Vuzix’s AR smartglasses, but it’ll cost you $1,000 – Digital Trends

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

User Mods New Apple Pencil to Look and Feel Like a Real Graphite Pencil – MacTrast

Nemo’s Hardware Store (49:48)

