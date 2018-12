Three Geeky Ladies – Last Minute Holiday Gifts – Episode 124

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Elisa and Vicki record a short podcast with some last minute gift giving ideas.

Links

WeMo Mini Smart Plug

Nest Hello Video Doorbell

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group

Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

suzegilbert at gmail dot com

twitter.com/suzegilbert

senseidai at gmail dot com

twitter.com/senseidai

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow