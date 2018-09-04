Let’s Talk Apple 60: August 2018

Joining Bart this month are Adam Christianson from the Mac Cast, Mark Chappell from the Essential Apple podcast, and Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast.

Because it’s the so-called silly-season in news the show has a bit of an unusual format. The show starts off with the usual followups, a few notable numbers, and then some Apple HR News. The first main story is not a single story, but a medley of medium-sized stories. The second main story is Apple’s censorship of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars publication, and the final main story is the end of Back to My Mac. The show finishes with a quick roundup of some other smaller stories that made the news in August.

For detailed show notes visit http://lets-talk.ie/lta60

