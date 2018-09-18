Essential Apple Podcast 105: The Shiny Objects Edition

Recorded 16th September 2018

Well this week was of course the Apple event… 3 new iPhones and a new Apple Watch. I think many of us were a touch disappointed that was “all” there was. Does this mean another event later for some iPads and/or Macs? Who knows? I am joined once again by Donny and we talk about what we made of it… and a few other stories. Meanwhile Hurricane Florence flooded parts of the US, a Category 5 Typhoon hammered the Philippines and is bearing down on Hong Kong and China…

On this week’s show:

DONNY YANKELLOW

@rtteachr on Twitter, has books on iBooks, lots of sticker packs in the App Store including the NEW Puzzle Mask, also is Skrbly on DesignBundles.net (http://designbundles.net/)

APPLE

The big “Gather Round” event and our reactions… Why the iPhone XR isn’t coming out until October – The Verge Thoughts and Observations on Apple’s iPhone XS/XR and Series 4 Apple Watch Introductory Event – Daring Fireball

Apple pledges $1M to Red Cross as Hurricane Florence makes landfall – Apple Insider

Apple Is Deleting Bought Films From iTunes Accounts – And Don’t Expect A Refund — Forbes Magazine No, Apple didn’t delete that guy’s movies. Here’s what really happened – CNet Follow up to the movies disappearing from iTunes accounts – Slashfilm

Apple loses marketshare but still makes the most money – Cult of Mac

Apple Releases Golden Master Version of iOS 12 Shortcuts App – MacRumors

SECURITY

Apple Has Started Paying Hackers for iPhone Exploits – Motherboard

Firmware weakness in modern laptops exposes encryption keys – Global Banking & Finance Review

Andy Yen: Think your email’s private? Think again– TED

Defending Privacy: An Interview with Andy Yen of ProtonMail – Medium

TECHNOLOGY

US carriers create single sign-on service that could end passwords – Engadget

Microsoft Windows U-turn removes warning about installing Chrome, Firefox – CNet

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Moment releases first Mfi battery case for the iPhone X, just as it’s being discontinued – The Verge

Message from Joe Kissell for all Essential Apple listeners – “I’ve created a coupon code (ESSENTIALAPPLE) that’s good for 30% off any purchase from us, and valid through November 30. Listeners can enter that code manually at checkout, or they can use this link, which has the coupon code built in: 30% Off

