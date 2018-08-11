Essential Apple Podcast 99: Robots Good, Robots Bad

Recorded 5th August 2018

This week our guest is John Martellaro of The Mac Observer, writer of the Particle Debris column and host of the Background Mode Podcast. In the news Apple topped $1trillion market cap, Uncle Tim said that’s not the only measure of success and, well that’s about it really… Not quite, but we decide to take the “and anything else that catches our eye” part of the intro to heart and just wander around a few topics that intrigued us.

On this week’s show:

JOHN MARTELLARO

On Twitter as @jmartellaro‏

Editor at [TMO](httpwww.macobserver.com

Background Mode Podcast

APPLE

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Surface Go review: Bringing the fun back to Windows – YouTube Windows Central

Via John Martellaro Machine Learning v Deep Learning – Hubspot Why westerners fear robots and the Japanese do not – Wired Robot and Frank



SECURITY

CCleaner v5.45 Introduces Data Collection with No Way to Opt-Out – Sensortech

Malwarebytes comes to iOS w/ scam call blocking, spam text filtering, web protection and more – 9to5 Mac

IN THE NEWS

JUST A SNIPPET

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Nemo’s Hardware Store (35:14)

