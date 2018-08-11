Essential Apple Podcast 99: Robots Good, Robots Bad

Recorded 5th August 2018
This week our guest is John Martellaro of The Mac Observer, writer of the Particle Debris column and host of the Background Mode Podcast. In the news Apple topped $1trillion market cap, Uncle Tim said that’s not the only measure of success and, well that’s about it really… Not quite, but we decide to take the “and anything else that catches our eye” part of the intro to heart and just wander around a few topics that intrigued us.
On this week’s show:
JOHN MARTELLARO
- On Twitter as @jmartellaro
- Editor at [TMO](httpwww.macobserver.com
- Background Mode Podcast
APPLE
- Apple is first public company worth $1 trillion – BBC News
- Tim Cook thanks employees in memo following record-setting $1 trillion market cap 9to5 Mac
- How to get Low Power Mode on your Mac right now – Cult of Mac
- Allister Jenks says I guess someone there reads Marco’s blog
- The tool for doing “power saving mode” on the Mac is here
- Re the discussion last week about Apple Watch and Fitbit
- Fitbit gives Apple Watch its only real competition – Cult of Mac
- Interesting comment from Om Malik: Time is on Apple’s side – Om on Tech
TECHNOLOGY
- Microsoft Surface Go review: Bringing the fun back to Windows – YouTube Windows Central
- Via John Martellaro
- Machine Learning v Deep Learning – Hubspot
- Why westerners fear robots and the Japanese do not – Wired
- Robot and Frank
SECURITY
- CCleaner v5.45 Introduces Data Collection with No Way to Opt-Out – Sensortech
- Malwarebytes comes to iOS w/ scam call blocking, spam text filtering, web protection and more – 9to5 Mac
IN THE NEWS
JUST A SNIPPET
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
Nemo’s Hardware Store (35:14)
