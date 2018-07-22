Essential Apple Podcast 97: An interview with Serif Affinity

Recorded 19th July 2018
Mark is back to join me to interview Ashley Hewson, CEO of Serif Affinity and we talk about Serif, Designer for iPad, the Affinty apps, winning awards, the Publisher Beta, developing for iPad, Metal acceleration and a whole lot more.
AN INTERVIEW WITH ASHLEY HEWSON OF SERIF AFFINITY
- affinity.serif.com
- Twitter @affinitybyserif
- Affinity celebrate the launch of Designer for iPad with a sale on all their applications affinity.serif.com or in the App Stores
Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:04:58)
- Hitcase Shield Link iPhone X Case $90 US Direct – Amazon $90 US
- Hitcase Truelux Lens Kit $100 US Direct
