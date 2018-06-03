Let’s Talk Apple 57: May 2018

Joining Bart this month are Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple Podcast, and Allister Jenks.

The show starts with a quick update on the eternal Apple -v- Samsung trial before moving on to the five main stories for the month. First a collection of App Store related stories including government censorship, a developer’s union, a whole kerfuffle around the Steam iOS app, and a challenge to Apple’s pricing model from Microsoft. Second, the on-going controversy over Apple’s so-called Butterfly Keyboards. Third, the release of two long-awaited products, AirPlay 2, and iCloud messages. Fourth, Microsoft’s Hub 2. And finally, Google’s Duplex ‘demo’. The show finishes with a quick rundown of a few other Apple related stories that made the news in May.

