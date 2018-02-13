Essential Apple Podcast 75: 85% of the Power, 15% of the Price.

This week Elon sent the Falcon Heavy up to put his Tesla Roadster, with the spacesuited mannequin ‘Starman’ playing Bowie on the stereo, into an orbit around Mars and missed slightly, sending it out towards the Asteroid Belt instead. Meanwhile the flat earther “Mad” Mike Hughes failed to get his steam powered rocket to lift off (again).

MacUpdate served up crypto miner infected files and a flaw in the Hotspot Shield VPN can expose users’ locations.

That’s all fine and dandy but much more importantly we have a very special guest with us on the show this week. Bob Gager from Adobe join us to talk about the Elements versions of Photoshop and Premiere. The no-subscription, home user, versions of two of Adobe’s big hitter professional applications.

APPLE

Apple to repair iPhone 7s with ‘no service’ bug for free – Engadget

Telegram Illegal Content Follow Up – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

A flaw in Hotspot Shield can expose VPN users, locations – ZDNet

Hackers infiltrated MacUpdate to distribute Mac cryptocurrency miners – International Business Times, UK

Intel re-issues Meltdown and Spectre patches with fresh code to rid users of performance issues – IT Pro

IN THE NEWS

Court rules that UK’s digital surveillance powers are illegal – IT Pro

Elon Musk’s Tesla overshot Mars’ orbit, but it won’t reach the asteroid belt as claimed – The Verge

“Mad” Mike Hughes fails to achieve lift off – NY Daily News

An Interview with Bob Gager of Adobe Elements

Nemo’s Hardware Store (26:43)

Filofax EniTab 360 Tablet holders priced at £9.27/£14.99 UK or $19.99 US – Amazon

Lumee Duo X $69.95 (Not currently available from Amazon – although the Lumee Duo cases for the iPhone 6 to 8 and 6 Plus to 8 Plus models are)

