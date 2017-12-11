MyMac Podcast 685: The End of an Era

400 episodes of the MyMac Podcast with Gaz and Guy and it only took them 685 episodes to get there! They talk about that also the HomeKit cockup, Amazon getting a little early publicity though they FINALLY get the Prime App out, and Google is less than pleased with them.
Links:
NOW WE REALLY ARE DOOMED
Apple Mistakenly starts promoting Amazon Prime Video for Apple TV ahead of release
Apple’s iOS 11 installed on 59% of compatible devices, up 7% from November
Guy’s Pick: Deathspank! $3.99
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Apple’s Photo Albums
