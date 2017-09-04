MyMac Podcast 671: And he’s back

So Guy FINALLY gets off the road and behind the mic to do a MyMac Podcast. Despite all the evidence to the contrary, some still think this is a good thing. Guy talks about his various goings on and Gaz talks about becoming a decorator! Then more talk about Apple events and whether or not someone will buy stuff. Hint: they probably will

Guy’s Pick: Not a pick but a cool audio service where you can add graphics and wave forms to audio and export as a movie file to upload to YouTube or FaceBook https://audiogram.sparemin.com/audiogram/

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: IRB Rugby Laws
https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/world-rugby-laws-of-rugby/id403213587?mt=8

