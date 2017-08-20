MyMac Podcast 669: iPhone 7s, 8, Pro, X or Anniversary Edition iPhone

This Week Guy is away watching some Sun event or non sun event I don’t know, anyway Karl Madden from the Mac and Fourth podcast joins Gaz to go through the usual MyMac nonsense.

The first section has a plethora of MyMac.com articles and the 2nd section Karl and Gaz talk about Apple’s new iPhone and the silliness around the reporting of what might be.

Links:

Some of the next iPhone rumours

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: The only reason I’ve picked this is because I’ve been using it too much since I’ve added the 2 new Airport TimeMachines.

Speedtest by ookla

Karl’s Pick: Drafts £4.99 –