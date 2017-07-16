MyMac Podcast 665: MyMac Geek Gab

Against Dave’s better judgement, he thought it would be fun to record a combination MyMac and Mac Geek Gab podcast while we’re all here at MacStock 2017! Guy, John F. Braun, and Dave Hamilton all on the same podcast. Next time he’ll listen to that inner voice. They talk about All kinds of stuff, MGG listener questions and tips and general Tomfoolery!
About Guy Serle
Guy is a long-time Mac user (since 1987) and insists on inflicting his opinions on technology even when others around him wishes he wouldn't. He's married and the father of two sons. He used to take Tae Kwon Do until the shame of being beaten up by teenagers became too great. He now gets his fix for personal humiliation each week as the co-host of the MyMac Podcast with GazMaz
