Macstock 2017 Conference Photos

John Nemerovski Macstock 2017, Review Leave a comment

 

Schedule for Saturday speakers, July 15, 2017

Photos by Roger Harmon

Curt Blanchard enjoying the morning’s speakers

 

Tom Piper’s Pages Presentation

 

Dave, John, Guy, and Dave making a podcast

 

 

Share Button

About John Nemerovski

John "Nemo" Nemerovski is MyMac's Reviews Editor. He is a private and small group personal technology tutor in Tucson, Arizona, USA, with an emphasis on iPad and iPhone training, plus basic computing, digital photography, and Photoshop. Nemo is an accomplished music instructor on keyboard and guitar, and an expert artisan bread baker. If you are interested in writing reviews or requesting a product review on MyMac, contact him: nemo [ a t ] mymac [ d o t ] c o m.

Leave a Reply