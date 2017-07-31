Geekiest Show Ever 268 – AOL Absent of Ladies

We lead off with the weather and tails of torrential down pours and flooded classrooms. Then up is our talk of visiting historic battlefields and seeing these battles reenacted. We also discuss our camping experiences and our distaste for doing it. Kevin regales us with his tale of finally getting MacOS Sierra installed. Next up we have a discussion on updating to Windows 10 and a teaser of a Windows 10 tablet that Mike should buy. Lastly we discuss the demise of some popular Apple devices and what Mike should buy before they are all gone.

We round out the show with our picks. Mike is first up with his choice of an LG Android Wear watch to keep up with the rest of us. Then Kevin chooses a new 55” TV with ultimate plans of expanding his current wall of monitors.

