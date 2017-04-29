Three Geeky Ladies – Road Trips – Episode 102

The Ladies talk about favorite apps and web sites they use before, during, and after travel.
Links
Tunnel Bear
Southwest app
Amazon Prime Video
Netflix
Mobile Passport
USPS Mobile
Gas Buddy
Waze
America’s Scenic Byways
Camera+
AAA Mobile
BMW Connected
Around Me
Hotel Tonight
Find My Friend
Audible
SitOrSquat
