MyMac Podcast 647: Repairing Reputations

Some reputations can’t be fixed (like the hosts of this show) and some get changed over the course of time. One half the GMen (Guy) discuss this with Karl Madden while the other half (Gaz) is off on vacation. Why? Because he can.
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links:
Karl’s Twitter: claw0101 and the Mac and Forth podcast
Macstock
Softorino’s WALT2 App https://softorino.com/w2
MacAlley: ASTAND for notebook computers up to 17-inches.
Guy’s Pick: BoosJock iOS podcasting app. $9.99 at the iOS app store
Gaz’s Pick: I said he went on vacation!
Karl’s Pick: FiLMiC Pro $9.99 –
Contact / Follow Us:
Guy@mymac.com
MacParrot on Twitter
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com
Patron Link
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
About
- Web |
- More Posts (670)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.