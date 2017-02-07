Three Geeky Ladies – Interview with Scott Willsey – Episode 97

Three Geeky Ladies #Podcasts, Three Geeky Ladies Leave a comment

Elisa and Suzé talk with Scott Willsey about bringing up a daughter in the age of social media.

Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Links
Scott on Twitter
Scott’s blog
Don’t Nihongo It Alone podcast

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our
Facebook group
3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community

Contact Us
3geekyladies@gmail.com
twitter.com/geekyladies
vestokes at gmail dot com
twitter.com/vestokes
suzegilbert at gmail dot com
twitter.com/suzegilbert
senseidai at gmail dot com
twitter.com/senseidai

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow

Share Button

About Tim Robertson

Leave a Reply