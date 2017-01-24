Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone – Review

Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone

Company: Belkin

Price: $99.99 USD MSRP

Thanksgiving was coming with Black Friday right behind it when I decided it was time for me to purchase an Apple Watch. After much debate with myself, I decided to go with the Series 1 not needing the GPS and water-proof capabilities of the Series 2.

Since I like to have my iDevices near me overnight while charging, especially my iPhone, I now had my iPhone, my iPad and my Apple Watch all plugged in and sitting on the night stand next to the bed. It was beginning to look like a wiring hub with all the charging cables on the top of the night stand. I really needed a better solution to the charging system and that was where Belkin stepped into play with the PowerHouse Charge Dock for the Apple Watch and the iPhone.

The unit itself is 5.06 inches wide, including the magnetic charging module for an Apple Watch and 3.70 inches tall and 3 3/4 inches deep. Designed to charge both your iPhone and your Apple Watch, the unit has a built in Versa Case lightning connector for your iPhone and a built in Magnetic Charging Module for your Apple Watch. The unit is solidly built and there is no danger of the unit tipping over nor do you have to worry about the unit sliding around on your desk or nightstand. The charging plug for your iPhone is adjustable; up/down controlled by a wheel on the back of the unit, left/right making it easy for you to plug your iPhone into the unit for its overnight charge. The unit is set up to handle a naked iPhone or one in case provided the case is not too bulky. I always have my iPhone in a case and the only issue that I encountered was that on the bottom of the case where the lightning plug would connect to the iPhone, the rubber plug that protects the lightning plug access would not allow the phone to sit properly as I had to fold the plug back. The iPhone was off balance and the it would not sit properly to charge. A quick surgery with a razor blade on that offending plug and there have been no issues since.

The magnetic charging module is off-set from the main section of the unit so as to allow you to place your Apple Watch on the module and within seconds your Apple Watch is charging. The best way to set it on the module is to join the watch bands together just as they would be on your wrist and let the watch sit naturally on the charging module.

Now rather than having multiple cables running across your desk or nightstand, there is only one cable that runs from the AC power plug into the back of the unit. The cable that is provided is four feet in length, more than enough to allow for the AC plug to reach a nearby wall outlet. The unit provides 1A for your Apple Watch and 2.4A for your iPhone. Clutter is gone and both items are readily accessible from either your bed or while sitting on your desk. In case you’re wondering, the PowerHouse Charge Dock can be used with any iPhone 5 up through the iPhone 7 or Apple Watch Series 2 up, Apple Watch Sport and the Apple Watch Nike +. The unit is of a sleek, modern design and will fit nicely into whatever location you decide to place it in.

While I’m sure that there will be those who will look at the price and say it’s too expensive, consider the fact that the unit now frees up your original iPhone lightning cable and the Apple Watch charging cable to be used as part of a backup or as items that can now travel with you wherever you go, no additional expenses out of your pocket.

Pros:

*Nicely designed unit

*One cable rather than more than one

*Solidly built

Cons: Nothing found.

All in all, I give the Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for the Apple Watch and iPhone a My Mac rating of 9 out of a possible 10.