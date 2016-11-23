ESSIO Aromatherapy Shower Kit

Review: ESSIO

Starter Kit Price: $40

Refill Pod Monthly SubcriptionPrice: $17

ESSIO Aromatherapy Shower Kit is an aromatherapy diffuser for the shower. The aromatherapy shower kit comes with the ESSIO attachment arm and three pods filled organic essential oils. Attachment of the ESSIO to your shower pipe transforms your shower into a rejuvenating spa.

Three Step Installation

Step One: Clip the ESSIO attachment arm onto the shower pipe.

Step Two: Remove a pod from the tray, screw off the cap , then snap the pod into the ESSIO attachment arm by snapping it into place and turning it clockwise until locked into the pod mount.

Step Three: Turn on the shower, then tilt the pod into the water stream. Voilá! You have created a spa in your shower.

The Review

I had been waiting since August to get the ESSIO. The CEO, Peter Friis, informed me that they had run out of the starter kits. I finally got the product three months later and I now know why they ran out of kits. This product is fabulous! I must admit that I wasn’t the first person to review the product. My sister had first dibs and was so in love with the product that I wasn’t sure I’d get to use it. The installation of the product, as indicated above, was so easy. You simply attach the ESSIO arm to your shower pipe. The fact that there’s no need to remove the shower head was a great plus. Snap on the pod, turn on the shower and tilt the pod into the water stream and you truly have a exhilarating shower experience. ESSIO has six different aromatherapy pods that should last between three to five showers. The oils are all vegan, parabens free, organic, and recyclable. My review starter kit came with three:

Breathe, a blend of peppermint and eucalyptus that is refreshing, clearing up sinuses and congestion

Passion, a blend of mandarin orange, lavender and patchouli, that ESSIO claims creates a sensual aroma to excite and arouse the mind and senses.

Unwind, a restorative blend with an overlay of citrus, spice, and floral tones, that should promote instant stress relief.

The other three aromatherapy pod fragrances are:

Night, light tones of orange blossom with woody undertones, faint florals and lavender to welcome sleep

Wisdom, has earthy undertones and ancient oils, for inner awareness

Clear, this blend is for sharper focus with French lavender with notes of Italian Bergamot and a touch of exotic, Ylang-Ylang.

With your Starter Kit purchase, you’ll be automatically be enrolled in the $17 ESSIO monthly service for refill pods. This subscription service can be cancelled, paused, or adjusted at any time. Within two weeks a variety pack with the other three blends not included in the starter kit will be shipped. Thereafter, you will receive four of your favorite pods every 30 days.

I can’t testify that these fragrances will work as advertised, however, I can state with confidence that the aromas were pleasing and the shower experience was truly rejuvenating without leaving an oily residue in the shower or on your body. I have two more showers in my home that I plan to add ESSIO shower kits. With the stress of the holidays upon us, the ESSIO Aromatherapy Shower Kit may be the relief we’ve been looking for.

MyMac Review Rating is 10 out of 10.