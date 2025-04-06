Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack – Review

Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack

Price $249.

Review by Sam Negri



The Troubadour Apex 3.0 is an attractive and functional backpack big enough to use for a weekend getaway but also suitable if you travel to work on a bus or train.

One of the downsides to many backpacks is they have too many compartments. Most, including the Apex, have space for a laptop, kindle, smart phone, charging cables, file folders, a small water bottle or two and in this respect the Apex is no different. Where the Troubadour Apex differs is that its designers knew when to stop – too many compartments can make finding your stuff feel like an archeological dig. The apex takes a more modest approach, not only limiting the number of compartments but placing them securely in a way that will discourage you from turning the pack into an overloaded hamper.

The main compartment is a silo with two zippered compartments, padded sleeves for a large or small laptop, and some unzippered slots for office supplies or small gadgets. The silo is about 19 inches wide and 12 inches wide. Shoes or toiletries, socks and a jacket fit nicely in that space.

One of the more useful features is barely noticeable. There’s a zipper across the back that’s a passthrough enabling you to slide the Apex 3.0 over the handle of a rolling suitcase

Another zippered pocket lined with flannel is located on the front. The base has been deigned to allow the pack to stand upright and a wide handle makes it easy to lift. There are padded shoulder straps, one of which contains a zippered pocket. At first glance, this pocket seems too narrow to hold more than a toothbrush or some pens, but push your fingers into it and it spreads into a rectangular panel large enough for a smart phone and passport. A small chest strap is sold as an accessory for $10. This attractive pack retails for $249. It seemed strange that such a minor accessory should have to be purchased as an add-on.

The Apex comes in a variety of colors and is waterproof and made from recycled plastic bottles.