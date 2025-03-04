ThinkBook Flip. Uhhhh… No

Lenovo, once upon a time IBM PCs, issues a string of concept PCs on the world recently, and the BIG news is the “ThinkBook Flip”

What is it? Well, you can see it in the picture above easily enough. An 18.1-inch upward scrolling screen that looks like the laptop of Megamind. If, you know, he would not be too embarrassed to actually be seen in public using it. From Lenovo:

Building on Lenovo’s legacy of pioneering AI-driven business computing, the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Concept represents the next evolution in adaptive, AI-powered form factors. As one of the centerpieces of Lenovo’s MWC 2025 showcase, it redefines how professionals interact with AI-enhanced workflows and dynamic work environments. (link)

Okay, asinine and meaningless techno jargon aside (which means nothing. Seriously, read that again. Meaningless drivel written by a PR ‘Bro who also has no idea what that means) this thing is so dumb looking, no one would be caught dead with it in public for fear of pointing and laughter erupting. Who would use this? For what reason would anyone want this?

I love computer concepts. Seriously, I really do! But this? Yikes…

What do you think?