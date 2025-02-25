The Suicide Squad (2021) – Review

The Suicide Squad is the sequel to David Ayer’s Suicide

Squad which was poorly received by both critics and audiences.

This time Warner Brothers hired James Gunn, known for making the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, to make a sequel to Suicide Squad. The movie follows a group of villains that are tasked to go on a deadly mission to destroy all traces of a deadly creature known as “Starro”.

Before this movie came out, a lot of people had their doubts mainly because its predecessor was received poorly. But when the movie finally hit the big screen many movie goers were happy to report it was a great surprise. And now its time for me to give you my review.

This movie is nothing but incredible. From the moment our characters land on the island it just becomes one hell of a ride. This movie is much better than its predecessor in everything from the acting, the story, the characters and of course directing.

One thing the first movie lacked was the emotional depth of the characters. Gunn fixes that by giving everyone enough time to shine and have some emotional and funny moments even while action and chaos are going on in the background.

The score and soundtrack are really good which is no surprise. James Gunn is known for having great music in all his projects.

The action is really well done thanks to the mix of choreography and cinematography. Also the R-rating allows for a lot of dark humor and pushes the action and gore further, which a movie like this really needs. For instance, the Harley Quinn hallway fight was one of the best scenes in the whole movie and, like the title says, it really felt a like suicide mission. Through out the entire movie you don’t know who is going to make it out alive. (Fun Fact: some of the location shots for “Corto Maltese” were actually filmed in Panama, where I live.)

Characters like Rick Flag were extremely unlikeable in the first movie but in this sequel all that goes away. King Shark, Harley and Peacemaker were the comedic reliefs of the movie and characters like Bloodsport and Ratcatcher II are the emotional depth of the movie.

Suicide Squad just goes to show that James Gunn is a great Comic Book Movie (CBM) director and he was able to take Z-list characters and turn them into extremely loved ones. Overall this movie gets a 10/10 from me.