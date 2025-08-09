The GMen 8-6-2025 First to show, Last to know

Apple CEO Tim Cook had an all hands meeting to talk about Apple and their efforts in AI. Cook claimed that Apple had never been first to market with their most popular and profitable products and that AI is no exception. Cook claimed that AI will be bigger than smartphones and the internet and that it’s a priority for the company.
Gaz’s Links:
https://9to5mac.com/2025/08/02/this-dock-transforms-the-mac-mini-into-a-retro-classic-mac/
Brain Control
Watch Brain-Controlled iPad in Action for the First Time
This week’s topic https://www.macrumors.com/2025/08/01/tim-cook-apple-all-hands-meeting-ai/
Guy@mymac.com
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
MacParrot on BlueSky
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky
GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky
Google Voice number 703-828-4677 (outside the US/ Your country code then 1, then the number) will incur charges if dialed directly.
Ko-Fi Supporters
Paypal Supporters:
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.