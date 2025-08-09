The GMen 8-6-2025 First to show, Last to know

Apple CEO Tim Cook had an all hands meeting to talk about Apple and their efforts in AI. Cook claimed that Apple had never been first to market with their most popular and profitable products and that AI is no exception. Cook claimed that AI will be bigger than smartphones and the internet and that it’s a priority for the company.

Gaz’s Links:

⁠https://9to5mac.com/2025/08/02/this-dock-transforms-the-mac-mini-into-a-retro-classic-mac/⁠

Brain Control

⁠Watch Brain-Controlled iPad in Action for the First Time⁠

This week’s topic ⁠https://www.macrumors.com/2025/08/01/tim-cook-apple-all-hands-meeting-ai/⁠

