The GMen 8-13-25: AMP it up!

Apple announces 100 billion dollar investment in AMP (American Manufacturing Program) that increases their total commitment to 600 Billion over the next four years. In COMPLETELY unrelated news, the threatened 25 to 100% tariffs announced by the President seems to have disappeared causing Apple’s stock to jump by nearly 7%.

This week’s topic

⁠https://macdailynews.com/2025/08/08/apples-100-billion-american-manufacturing-deal-with-president-trump-marked-a-remarkable-turn-jim-cramer/#google_vignette⁠

⁠https://mjtsai.com/blog/2025/08/07/apple-announces-american-manufacturing-program/⁠

