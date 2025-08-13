The GMen 8-13-25: AMP it up!

Apple announces 100 billion dollar investment in AMP (American Manufacturing Program) that increases their total commitment to 600 Billion over the next four years. In COMPLETELY unrelated news, the threatened 25 to 100% tariffs announced by the President seems to have disappeared causing Apple’s stock to jump by nearly 7%.
https://spotifycreators-web.app.link/e/SF7FnIcgLVb
This week’s topic
https://macdailynews.com/2025/08/08/apples-100-billion-american-manufacturing-deal-with-president-trump-marked-a-remarkable-turn-jim-cramer/#google_vignette
https://mjtsai.com/blog/2025/08/07/apple-announces-american-manufacturing-program/
Guy@mymac.com
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
MacParrot on BlueSky
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky
GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky
Google Voice number 703-828-4677 (outside the US/ Your country code then 1, then the number) will incur charges if dialed directly.
Ko-Fi Supporters
https://ko-fi.com/macparrot
Paypal Supporters:
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.