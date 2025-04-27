David has a car deal go sideways and Tim explains what the dealership was actually doing. Plus, time to buy before massive price hikes thanks to idiotic tariffs? Someone hacks crosswalk voices, and David gets a battery.
Publishing since 1995
David has a car deal go sideways and Tim explains what the dealership was actually doing. Plus, time to buy before massive price hikes thanks to idiotic tariffs? Someone hacks crosswalk voices, and David gets a battery.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.