MyMac Podcast 1011: Some…thing’s wrong with my Mac

What is with these breaks the GMen keep taking? It’s like they’ve gotten old or something. Also, while we would all LOVE to brag about how great our Macs are, not everything is so rosy in AppleLand these days.

New at MyMac.com

TechFan 522 – Microsoft at 50

April 6, 2025

Tim and David talk Napster, Nintendo, stupidity of a Cloud Dishwasher, the JetKVM, and Microsoft’s 50th birthday.

Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack – Review by Tim Robertson

April 6, 2025

The Troubadour Apex 3.0 is an attractive and functional backpack big enough to use for a weekend getaway but also suitable if you travel to work on a bus or train.

GSE434 To The IMDB We Go

April 13, 2025

On episode 434 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss their current TV show watch list.

April 5, 2025 Guy Serle

The Ballad of Gus and Bessie…, Gus McGraw was a cowboy. He lived alone. He rode alone. He danced in a purple tutu to opera, but he did it…alone

