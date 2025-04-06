MyMac Podcast 1010: MacParrot rides again…sort of

A long time ago, Guy made an iWeb site called MacParrot.com. He got the domain name and custom built it, not just from the templates that iWeb gave you, but in a way that made it look nothing like an iWeb site. iWeb is now long gone and Guy let his ownership of the domain lapse some 10-15 years ago. His struggle to get it back and use it again is the subject of today’s centre section.

New at MyMac.com

The Ballad of Gus and Bessie- Tales from the AI Verse

April 5, 2025 Guy Serle

The Ballad of Gus and Bessie…, Gus McGraw was a cowboy. He lived alone. He rode alone. He danced in a purple tutu to opera, but he did it…alone

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

https://www.engadget.com/gaming/nintendo/horis-piranha-plant-switch-2-camera-is-a-work-of-art-194430377.html?src=rss

For Picks Sake

Guy :-:

Gaz :-:

Contact Info:

New Discord Channel please join us.

Vertshark https://discord.gg/S9NFfJZb

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

Guy@mymac.com

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

MacParrot on BlueSky

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky

GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky

Feedback@mymac.com