A long time ago, Guy made an iWeb site called MacParrot.com. He got the domain name and custom built it, not just from the templates that iWeb gave you, but in a way that made it look nothing like an iWeb site. iWeb is now long gone and Guy let his ownership of the domain lapse some 10-15 years ago. His struggle to get it back and use it again is the subject of today’s centre section.
The Ballad of Gus and Bessie- Tales from the AI Verse
April 5, 2025
The Ballad of Gus and Bessie…, Gus McGraw was a cowboy. He lived alone. He rode alone. He danced in a purple tutu to opera, but he did it…alone
