MyMac Podcast 1009: Folded Reality

We have made fun of folded phones ever since they came out. Super expensive and not long after purchase, a visible seam would appear across the screen. It’s been a couple of years since then and technology as always has improved. There are now whispers across the internets that Apple might dip a toe into folded space. Will they do it better? Will it still be more expensive than similar non folded gizmos? Will the GMen not be giant hypocrites and make fun of Apple’s try as well?
New at MyMac.com
Directive 831 – Tales from the AI Verse part 4
March 23, 2025 Guy Serle
In the final chapter, Helix unleashes Directive 831. What does this mean for Jensen. A bitter end or a final hope
Essential Apple Podcast 304: UK wants Spooks in iPhones
March 23, 2025
Obscenely late putting this one up – Sorry!
Also, yes I know it should be iCloud in the title but that typeface has no lowercase, and it looked silly all in capitals, don’t @ me!
GeeksPub – Terminator Breakfast Club
March 23, 2025
A new Atari Watch, Daredevil returns, Electric State, Invincible S3, Avatar 3, the Russo’s, the top streaming services, and the penultimate 80s movie faceoff!
Pass it on – Tales from the AI Verse
March 27, 2025 Guy Serle
Ethan Reeves was living the influencer’s dream—or at least, that’s what his followers thought. A tale of greed and horror
With no ship coming to bring him home to Earth, Jensen has to deal with not just the fact that he has been abandoned
March 16, 2025 #Podcasts, TechFan, TechFan Podcast 0
Apple released some new products, and Tim and David discuss. Time to upgrade your Mac or iPad? Or are you just fine where you are?
Cleaning Up Is Hard To Do! Thanks, DeepSeek!
By Tim Robertson
A month ago, I made the decision to revamp MyMac.com, and remembered a huge issue: a LOT of our archived content is not online. So before anything else, I need to bring all our missing content back
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:-
For Picks Sake
Guy :-: Gator Ball and socket Mic Stand adapter
Gaz :-: Jonny Ive on Desertisland Discs
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m00289vf
Contact Info:
New Discord Channel please join us.
Vertshark https://discord.gg/uAmkJsc2
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Guy@mymac.com
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
MacParrot on BlueSky
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky
GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky
Feedback@mymac.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.