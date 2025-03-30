MyMac Podcast 1009: Folded Reality

We have made fun of folded phones ever since they came out. Super expensive and not long after purchase, a visible seam would appear across the screen. It’s been a couple of years since then and technology as always has improved. There are now whispers across the internets that Apple might dip a toe into folded space. Will they do it better? Will it still be more expensive than similar non folded gizmos? Will the GMen not be giant hypocrites and make fun of Apple’s try as well?

New at MyMac.com

Directive 831 – Tales from the AI Verse part 4

March 23, 2025 Guy Serle

In the final chapter, Helix unleashes Directive 831. What does this mean for Jensen. A bitter end or a final hope

Essential Apple Podcast 304: UK wants Spooks in iPhones

March 23, 2025

Obscenely late putting this one up – Sorry!

Also, yes I know it should be iCloud in the title but that typeface has no lowercase, and it looked silly all in capitals, don’t @ me!

GeeksPub – Terminator Breakfast Club

March 23, 2025

A new Atari Watch, Daredevil returns, Electric State, Invincible S3, Avatar 3, the Russo’s, the top streaming services, and the penultimate 80s movie faceoff!

Pass it on – Tales from the AI Verse

March 27, 2025 Guy Serle

Ethan Reeves was living the influencer’s dream—or at least, that’s what his followers thought. A tale of greed and horror

March 16, 2025 Review 0

With no ship coming to bring him home to Earth, Jensen has to deal with not just the fact that he has been abandoned

TechFan 521 – Emoji THIS

March 16, 2025 #Podcasts, TechFan, TechFan Podcast 0

Apple released some new products, and Tim and David discuss. Time to upgrade your Mac or iPad? Or are you just fine where you are?

Cleaning Up Is Hard To Do! Thanks, DeepSeek!

By Tim Robertson

March 16, 2025 Review 0

A month ago, I made the decision to revamp MyMac.com, and remembered a huge issue: a LOT of our archived content is not online. So before anything else, I need to bring all our missing content back

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

For Picks Sake

Guy :-: Gator Ball and socket Mic Stand adapter

Gaz :-: Jonny Ive on Desertisland Discs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m00289vf

Contact Info:

New Discord Channel please join us.

Vertshark https://discord.gg/uAmkJsc2

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

Guy@mymac.com

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

MacParrot on BlueSky

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky

GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky

Feedback@mymac.com