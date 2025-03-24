MyMac Podcast 1008: Let’s Change Stuff

Coming up in macOS 16, BIG changes are coming to the aesthetics of the macOS. Based on past BIG changes, what do we think the changes will be and could we come up with something better?
Directive 831 – Tales from the AI Verse part 3
With no ship coming to bring him home to Earth, Jensen has to deal with not just the fact that he has been abandoned
March 16, 2025
Apple released some new products, and Tim and David discuss. Time to upgrade your Mac or iPad? Or are you just fine where you are?
Cleaning Up Is Hard To Do! Thanks, DeepSeek!
By Tim Robertson
A month ago, I made the decision to revamp MyMac.com, and remembered a huge issue: a LOT of our archived content is not online. So before anything else, I need to bring all our missing content back
For Picks Sake
Guy :-: Perplexity, it’s the ask anything app.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/perplexity-ask-anything/id6714467650
