MyMac Podcast 1007: What the heck Apple?

With Gaz away riding snowshoes or something in Spain, Guy talked the multi-talented Jeff Gamet into joining him. THIS was a podcast that went all over the place and was really fun to do.
After wavering back and forth on whether or not to get a new Mac mini, Guy finally relents and gets an M4 Pro Mac mini with ALL the fixings. Naturally a few weeks later Apple releases a new Mac Studio with everything Guy wanted in a new Mac with better specs for nearly the same price.
New at MyMac.com
Directive 831 – Tales from the AI Verse part 1
Like to write but are unsure on how to start? The various AI programs out there can help you start. This is such an example
Lenovo, once upon a time IBM PCs, issues a string of concept PCs on the world recently, and the BIG news is the “ThinkBook Flip”
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:-
For Picks Sake
Guy :-:
Gaz :-:
Jeff :-: Tapestry https://usetapestry.com
Daredevil Born Again https://www.disneyplus.com/series/daredevil-born-again/6Eu8fmI0MaUk
Contact Info:
New Discord Channel please join us.
Vertshark https://discord.gg/uAmkJsc2
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Jeff Gamet can be found EVERYWHERE as JGamet on nearly every social media platform
Guy@mymac.com
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
MacParrot on BlueSky
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky
GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky
Feedback@mymac.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.