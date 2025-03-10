MyMac Podcast 1007: What the heck Apple?

With Gaz away riding snowshoes or something in Spain, Guy talked the multi-talented Jeff Gamet into joining him. THIS was a podcast that went all over the place and was really fun to do.

After wavering back and forth on whether or not to get a new Mac mini, Guy finally relents and gets an M4 Pro Mac mini with ALL the fixings. Naturally a few weeks later Apple releases a new Mac Studio with everything Guy wanted in a new Mac with better specs for nearly the same price.

New at MyMac.com

Directive 831 – Tales from the AI Verse part 1

Like to write but are unsure on how to start? The various AI programs out there can help you start. This is such an example

ThinkBook Flip. Uhhhh… No

Lenovo, once upon a time IBM PCs, issues a string of concept PCs on the world recently, and the BIG news is the “ThinkBook Flip”

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

For Picks Sake

Guy :-:

Gaz :-:

Jeff :-: Tapestry https://usetapestry.com

Daredevil Born Again https://www.disneyplus.com/series/daredevil-born-again/6Eu8fmI0MaUk

