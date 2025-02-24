MyMac Podcast 1006: Much ado about nothing

Isn’t anticipation wonderful? You get yourself all revved up for some new thing or place to go and once you’re there it’s a bit of a let down. It’s how I feel about the non-event event Apple had on February 19th when they released the iPhone 16e. I sat there thinking, “and? And? AND?” But alas, there was no and.

New at MyMac.com

Geeks Pub – Face off 80’s movies Round two

Essential Apple Podcast 303: Zombies, Zombies

A Cheap Monitor for Pac-Mac by Tim Robertson: Tim needs to replace the monitor on his Pac-Man based cabinet.

Apple’s Image Playground Isn’t All Bad by Donny Yankello: Donny experiments with Apple’s Image Playground and while the results could sometimes be unexpected (like an anamorphic ball of yarn), it got the job done for what he wanted

Owen Rubin and the development of Apple’s Vision Pro – The MyMac Interview with John Nemo: Apple calls back Owen to work on a secret project

GigSky – a review by Elisa Pacelli: If you’ve ever taken a cruise, you know the price of ship WiFi is quite expensive. My husband and I are avid cruisers but never bought the ship WiFi. Before our last cruise a few weeks ago, I wanted to know if other alternatives were available. I found GigSky.

Techfan 520 – Dropping Dropbox: Tim and David talk about dropping Dropbox due to customer service and bad software, updates at MyMac, arcade monitor problems, hunting for a hard drive, and HP makes a stupid decision.

