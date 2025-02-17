MyMac Podcast 1005: Well who saw THAT coming?

Apple is unveiling a new member of the family on February 19th that has a lot of people buzzing with excitement. I’m not one of them really since most of the potential items aren’t things I want or already have the last generation of, but we won’t let that stop us from speculating about it later on. Who knows, if it really is something exciting maybe it’ll make me regret recent purchases because what’s life without huge amounts of regret? If you listen long enough, you’ll find out there’s a BIG difference between Father Tim and Father Brown on the BBC

New at MyMac.com

Credit Kharma is not real by Tim Robertson
https://www.mymac.com/credit-karma-is-not-real/

Captain America – Brave New World Review by Tim Robertson
https://www.mymac.com/captain-america-brave-new-world-review/

