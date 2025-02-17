MyMac Podcast 1005: Well who saw THAT coming?

Apple is unveiling a new member of the family on February 19th that has a lot of people buzzing with excitement. I’m not one of them really since most of the potential items aren’t things I want or already have the last generation of, but we won’t let that stop us from speculating about it later on. Who knows, if it really is something exciting maybe it’ll make me regret recent purchases because what’s life without huge amounts of regret? If you listen long enough, you’ll find out there’s a BIG difference between Father Tim and Father Brown on the BBC

New at MyMac.com

Credit Kharma is not real by Tim Robertson

https://www.mymac.com/credit-karma-is-not-real/

Captain America – Brave New World Review by Tim Robertson

https://www.mymac.com/captain-america-brave-new-world-review/

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

For Picks Sake

Guy:-:

Gaz :-:

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

Guy@mymac.com

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

MacParrot on BlueSky

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky

GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky

Feedback@mymac.com