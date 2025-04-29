On episode 435 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share tips for keeping your smartphone secure while traveling abroad. Be sure to check out full show notes for links: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/GSE435-The-Last-Goodbye/ Email Tim Robertson: publisher [at] mymac.com with your comments or questions. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Reference Links

Border Search of Electronic Devices at Ports of Entry

Use Travel Mode to remove vaults from your devices when you travel — 1Password

Find your Secret Key or Setup Code — 1Password

When you’re ready to try out Setapp, enjoy the 30-day extended trial! A big thanks to MacPaw for review licenses so we could evaluate Setapp for our listeners! We love discovering new apps!

Audio Link