GSE434 To The IMDB We Go

Severance

New Rockstars Severance Playlist I highly recommend watching these summary reviews from the New Rockstars. They hunt down every little detail. I enjoy the obsession.

r/SeveranceAppleTVPlus because of course there’s a Reddit for this cult favorite!

Melissa: “I’m so sad this show came to an end, but it was a very satisfying end and I don’t see how they could continue it. The writing and acting was superb. We laughed, we cried, we loved Brett Goldstein the actor/director who plays Louis as well as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, “Roy Kent, he’s here, he’s there, he’s every f***ing where, Roy Kent!”

Melissa: “I adore Mandy Patinkin! We just started watching this and it’s our new TV Baby. It reminds me of Knives Out, which I have watched several times.” It stars: Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten

