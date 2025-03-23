On episode 433 of Geekiest Show Ever, Melissa and Elisa discuss the hit TV show Severance, an Apple Vision Pro demo experience, and favorite apps from Setapp. Be sure to check out our full show notes and click our affiliate links: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse433-Vision-Pro-Music-Dance-Experience/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on social media like Mastodon and Bluesky for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here: https://www.TheMacMommy.com/ and find Elisa here: https://@senseidai.bsky.social. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Please click Melissa’s affiliate link to enjoy the Setapp extended trial using themacmommy promo code.

Are you watching Severance?



New Rockstars Severance Playlist watch these summary reviews from the New Rockstars. They hunt down every little detail. Enjoy the obsession!

r/SeveranceAppleTVPlus because of course there’s a Reddit for this cult favorite!

Melissa presented some of her favorite apps from Setapp at her local monthly Tucson Macintosh Users Group online meeting. She shared Typeface, Permute (made by same dev as Invoice Rex), Calendars, CleanMyMac, and Bartender. Go check out the video: TMUG General Meeting March 2025and subscribe to TMUG’s YouTube channel.

Elisa uses CleanShot X, Clean My Mac, Soulver, Paste, Forecast Bar, Due, Tripsy, Bartender, News Explorer, Downie, iStat Menus.

